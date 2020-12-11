 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, December 11, 2020

James H. Dally

ST. IGNATIUS — James H. Dally, 68, died at KRMC on Tuesday. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.

Margaret Churchwell

MISSOULA — Margaret Churchwell, 75, of Missoula, died Friday, Dec. 4 at Edgewood Vista. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Barry L. Bartlette

LOLO — Barry L. Bartlette, of Lolo, died Tuesday, Dec. 8 at his Mesa, Arizona, winter home. Arrangements are under the care of Sonoran Skies Mortuary, sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com

