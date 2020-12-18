 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, December 18, 2020

Patrick W. “Pat” Loran

MISSOULA - Patrick W. “Pat” Loran, 73, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Missoula Health and Rehab in Missoula. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be at a later date under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Sharon Ann Kunzer

MISSOULA - Sharon Ann Kunzer, 75, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at The Auberge in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Alma Pablo

RONAN – Alma Pablo, 68, an elder in the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribe, died Dec. 15th at KRMC. A visitation for family and friends will conclude on Friday at Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius. A celebration of life will occur after the risks from the pandemic have ceased.

Robin K. Blodgett

MISSOULA - Robin K. Blodgett, 66, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Dec. 16,  at “at Home assisted living center” in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Marvin Harry McKeever

MISSOULA – Marvin Harry McKeever, 76, of Missoula died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

David W. "Dave" Koch

MISSOULA - David W. "Dave" Koch, 76, died early in the morning, Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Village Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Ruth Hoffman

STEVENSVILLE - Ruth Hoffman, 93, died in the afternoon, Thursday, Dec. 17,  at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

