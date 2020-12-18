Death Notices for Friday, December 18, 2020

Patrick W. “Pat” Loran

MISSOULA - Patrick W. “Pat” Loran, 73, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Missoula Health and Rehab in Missoula. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be at a later date under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Sharon Ann Kunzer

MISSOULA - Sharon Ann Kunzer, 75, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at The Auberge in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Alma Pablo

RONAN – Alma Pablo, 68, an elder in the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribe, died Dec. 15th at KRMC. A visitation for family and friends will conclude on Friday at Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius. A celebration of life will occur after the risks from the pandemic have ceased.

Robin K. Blodgett

MISSOULA - Robin K. Blodgett, 66, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at “at Home assisted living center” in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

