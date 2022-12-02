Death Notices for Friday, December 2, 2022

Wesley K. Koehler

Hamilton - Wesley K. Koehler, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Jimmie M. Longtine

CORVALLIS - Jimmie M. Longtine, 82, of Corvallis passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Walter D. Cox

Missoula - Walter D. Cox, 80, passed away in the late evening, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com