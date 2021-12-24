 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, December 24, 2021

Steven R. "Steve" Janke

HAMILTON – Steven R. "Steve" Janke, 81, passed away in the night, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Brandon E. Knudson

CLINTON – Brandon E. Knudson, 54, of Clinton, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

