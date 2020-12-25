Death Notices for Friday, December 25, 2020

Frank Leroy McCready

RONAN - Frank Leroy McCready, 91, died early morning Monday, Dec. 21 at his home. Family services are planned because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Veryl J. Kosteczko

DARBY - Veryl J. Kosteczko, 91, of Darby died Tuesday, Dec. 22 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jesse M. Mudge

HAMILTON - Jesse M. Mudge, 65, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 22 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Johnny D. Larson

MISSOULA - Johnny D. Larson, 80, died in the evening, Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com