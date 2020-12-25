 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Friday, December 25, 2020

Death Notices for Friday, December 25, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Frank Leroy McCready

RONAN - Frank Leroy McCready, 91, died early morning Monday, Dec. 21 at his home. Family services are planned because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Veryl J. Kosteczko

DARBY - Veryl J. Kosteczko, 91, of Darby died Tuesday, Dec. 22 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jesse M. Mudge

HAMILTON - Jesse M. Mudge, 65, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 22 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Johnny D. Larson

MISSOULA - Johnny D. Larson, 80, died in the evening, Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Doris L. Koch

MISSOULA - Doris L. Koch, 91, of Missoula, died Monday, Dec. 21 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.

Andrea L. Klotz

MISSOULA - Andrea L. Klotz, 57, of Missoula, died Monday, Dec. 21 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.

Margaret Ann Marchant

HAMILTON - Margaret Ann Marchant, 94 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, December 22 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News