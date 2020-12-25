Death Notices for Friday, December 25, 2020

Frank Leroy McCready
RONAN - Frank Leroy McCready, 91, died early morning Monday, Dec. 21 at his home. Family services are planned because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Veryl J. Kosteczko
DARBY - Veryl J. Kosteczko, 91, of Darby died Tuesday, Dec. 22 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Jesse M. Mudge
HAMILTON - Jesse M. Mudge, 65, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 22 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Johnny D. Larson
MISSOULA - Johnny D. Larson, 80, died in the evening, Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Doris L. Koch
MISSOULA - Doris L. Koch, 91, of Missoula, died Monday, Dec. 21 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.
Andrea L. Klotz
MISSOULA - Andrea L. Klotz, 57, of Missoula, died Monday, Dec. 21 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.
Margaret Ann Marchant
HAMILTON - Margaret Ann Marchant, 94 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, December 22 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.