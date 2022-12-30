 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, December 30, 2022

Margaret “Peggy” Johnson

Margaret “Peggy” Johnson, 75, of Missoula passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Earl R. Ulrigg

Earl R. Ulrigg, 81, passed away in the afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home in Missoula.  Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Donald H. Cook

Donald H. Cook, 75, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Beverly J. Riley 

Beverly J. Riley, 83, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. 

