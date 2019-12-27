{{featured_button_text}}

Jaquetta Mae Thompson

SUN RIVER — Jaquetta Mae Thompson, 84, of Sun River died on Dec. 24. Arrangements are being handled by Schnider Funeral Home.

Pamela R. Shuler

HAMILTON — Pamela R. Shuler, 37, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, December 25 at her home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Danielle Lee Lambright

CLINTON — Danielle Lee Lambright, 43, of Clinton died at home on Dec. 23. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Rosalind L. "Rosie" Romano

CORVALLIS — Rosalind L. "Rosie" Romano, 88, died in the night, Wednesday, Dec. 25 at her home in Corvallis surrounded by family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Gloria Ann Kappel

MISSOULA — Gloria Ann Kappel, 83, of Missoula died at Edgewood Vista on December 24. A full obituary will follow and services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Sam Hayden

FLORENCE — Sam Hayden, 85, died Monday, Dec. 23 at Kathy's Place in Florence. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Valerie S. Clubb

MISSOULA — Valerie S. Clubb, 91, of Missoula died in her home on Dec. 22. Arrangements under the care of The Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.

Jeffrey J. Palmer

MISSOULA — Jeffrey J. Palmer, 49, of Missoula died Dec. 24 at his home. Cremation is planned. A celebration of life is pending and will be announced in an obituary at a later date. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.

