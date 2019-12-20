{{featured_button_text}}

Rudy Cardenas

MISSOULA — Rudy Cardenas, 93, of Missoula, died at Rosetta Assisted Living Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Leroy J. Donovan

MISSOULA — Leroy J. Donovan, 74, of Missoula, died Sunday, Dec. 15 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Delroy Kramer

MISSOULA — Delroy Kramer, 78, of Missoula died on Wednesday, Dec. 18. For full obituary and condolences visit gardencityfh.com

