Anthony M. (Tony) Ostheimer
MISSOULA — Anthony M. (Tony) Ostheimer, 82, of both Missoula and Ronan, passed away at his home in Missoula on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Allison L. McKenzie
MISSOULA — Allison L. McKenzie, 55, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Dec. 19 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
M. Frances Gross
MISSOULA — M. Frances Gross, age 79, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at her home in Missoula. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.