Fred Nelson
LIBBY — Fred Nelson, 91, died Thursday morning, Dec. 5, at the Libby Care Center. Local funeral services will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home.
Richard E "Dick" Wolverton
GREAT FALLS — Richard E "Dick" Wolverton, 80, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Margaret Jones
MISSOULA — Margaret Jones, 92, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Dec. 5. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Russ Plummer
MISSOULA — Russ Plummer, 51, of Missoula died Dec. 4 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.