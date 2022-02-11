Death Notices for Friday, February 11, 2022

Helen Diane Molinar

Helen Diane Molinar, 80, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Henry “Hank” Dolezal

RONAN — Henry “Hank” Dolezal, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services for Hank are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

Doris L. Foster

HAMILTON — Doris L. Foster, 91, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Ken Gebert

FLORENCE — On Feb. 6, 2022, Ken Gebert quietly passed away at home in Florence, Montana, at 86 years old. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.