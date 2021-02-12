Death Notices for Friday, February 12, 2021

Zane R. "Bear" Johnson

MISSOULA - Zane R. "Bear" Johnson, 45, died tragically in a snowmobile accident, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, near the Butler Creek area. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Frances Kuntz

CHARLO – Frances Kuntz, age 87, died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Polson Health & Rehab. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

Shawn M. Veber

HAMILTON - Shawn M. Veber, 43, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Margaret Rose Olson

MISSOULA - Margaret Rose Olson, 88, of Missoula died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.