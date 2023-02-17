Joane B. Cosper

HAMILTON - Joane B. Cosper, 81, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Michael D. Gjefle

Michael D. Gjefle, age 58, of Missoula passed away Feb. 5 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Obituary to follow.

Leo Harry Hughes

Leo Harry Hughes, 86, of Florence passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at the Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.