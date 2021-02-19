Death Notices for Friday, February 19, 2021

Irene H. Naumoff

HAMILTON - Irene H. Naumoff, 93, of Hamilton died Wednesday, Feb. 17, at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Terrance J. Simkins

ST. IGNATIUS - Terrance J. Simkins, 82, died Feb. 16 at his home. Due to the pandemic services will be held at a later date.

M. Ayleen Bain

ST. IGNATIUS - M. Ayleen Bain, 94, died Feb. 16 at her home. Due to the pandemic services will be held at a later date.

Stacy A. Courville

ST. IGNATIUS - Stacy A. Courville, 53, died at his home in Charlo. Due to the pandemic services will be held at a later date.