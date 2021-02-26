Death Notices for Friday, February 26, 2021

Leslie C. Williams

STEVENSVILLE – Leslie C. Williams, 68, of Stevensville died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Charlene C. House

DARBY - Charlene C. House, 85, of the West Fork died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Debra Ann Magstadt

SEELEY LAKE – Debra Ann Magstadt, 68, of Seeley Lake died Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.