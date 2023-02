James VanDam

James VanDam, 69, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Community Medical Center of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula, gardencityfh.com.

Anita Faye Gouley

Anita Faye Gouley, 83, of California, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Grizzly Peak Assisted Living of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula, gardencityfh.com.

James "Jim" D. Carrington

HAMILTON – James "Jim" D. Carrington, 66 of Hamilton passed away Jan. 30, 2023 at his home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.