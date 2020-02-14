Death Notices for Friday, February 14, 2020

Carol R. Fox

CORVALLIS — Carol R. Fox, 89 of Corvallis died Tuesday, Feb. 11 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Sharon A. Price

MISSOULA — Sharon A. Price, 83, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, Feb. 12 at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Richard L. Ask

HAMILTON — Richard L. Ask, 83, died in the morning, Thursday, Feb. 13 at his home in Hamilton with family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.