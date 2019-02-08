William C. "Bill" Winn
DARBY — William C. "Bill" Winn, 71, died early in the morning, Wednesday, Feb. 6 at his residence. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Alvera E. Valach
MISSOULA — Alvera E. Valach, 88, of Missoula, died at her home at the Village Senior Residence on Wednesday evening, Feb. 6. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
John David Miller
MISSOULA — John David Miller, 62, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on Feb. 6. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Joyce Lenore Holbrook
VICTOR — Joyce Lenore Holbrook, 88, of Victor, died on Feb. 5 at Valley View Estates in Hamilton. Service details are being handled by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton.