Death Notices for Friday, February 7, 2020

Death Notices for Friday, February 7, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel A. Mattis

LOLO — Daniel A. Mattis, 68, of Lolo died Monday, Feb. 3 at Riverside Heath Care Center. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Charles (Chuck) Lewis

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Charles (Chuck) Lewis of Seeley Lake and Mesquite, Nevada died Jan. 28 in St George, Utah at the age of 85. Memorials with be held in both towns at a later date to be announced.

Joel H. Waldo

CORVALLIS — Joel H. Waldo, 74, of Corvallis died Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Montana State Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Douglas D. Hallford

STEVENSVILLE — Douglas D. Hallford, 76, of Stevensville, died at his home on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Rex K. Lincoln

HAUGAN — Rex K. Lincoln, 81, died at his home on Thursday, Feb. 6. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News