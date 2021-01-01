 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, January 1, 2021

Kenneth F. Snodgrass

CORVALLIS - Kenneth F. Snodgrass, 74, of Corvallis died Tuesday, Dec. 29,  at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jeffrey Peter Getz

FLORENCE - Jeffrey Peter Getz, 67, of Florence, died on Dec. 19 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Marion “Ted” Murdock

MISSOULA - Marion “Ted” Murdock, 83, of Missoula died Thursday, Dec. 31, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

