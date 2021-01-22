Death Notices for Friday, January 22, 2021

Robert L. "Bob" Lewis

STEVENSVILLE - Robert L. "Bob" Lewis, 84, died in the evening, Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Beehive Homes of Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Rick Kohlman

MISSOULA - Rick Kohlman, 67, of Missoula died Tuesday, Jan. 19, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Walter “Walt” Clark

MISSOULA - Walter “Walt” Clark, 79, of Missoula died Wednesday, Jan. 20, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Donna Lee Leary

MISSOULA – Donna Lee Leary, 85, of Missoula died Wednesday, Jan. 20, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.