Death Notices for Friday, January 27, 2023

Betty M. Sullivan

HAMILTON – Betty M. Sullivan, 93, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Shirley A. Milner

HAMILTON – Shirley A. Milner, 82, passed away in the afternoon, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at her home in Hamilton. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Richard “Dick” Boe

Richard “Dick” Boe, 92, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.