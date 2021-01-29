Death Notices for Friday, January 29, 2021

Constance Welzel

MISSOULA - Constance Welzel, 86, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center on Jan. 21. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Loren Garry Johnson

SPOKANE, Washington - Loren Garry Johnson, age 84, died on Jan. 26, in Spokane, Washington. Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

Eugene R. "Butch" Aarrestad

VICTOR - Eugene R. "Butch" Aarrestad, age 74, of Victor died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Dennis Eugene Sloan

MISSOULA – Dennis Eugene Sloan, 74, died at his home on Jan. 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Delbert Lee Hiller

MISSOULA – Delbert Lee Hiller, 77, of Missoula died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at The Village Health and Rehabilitation. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.