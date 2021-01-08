Death Notices for Friday, January 8, 2021

James M. “Jim” Adkins

MISSOULA — James M. “Jim” Adkins, 59, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Jan. 6 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Terence Patrick Harkins

HAMILTON — Terence Patrick Harkins, 73 of Hamilton, died Tuesday, Dec. 29 at his home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Shirley D. Parks

MISSOULA — Shirley D. Parks, 82, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Jan. 6 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Charles M. Copeland

MISSOULA — Charles M. Copeland, 65, of Missoula, died at home on Dec. 19. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.