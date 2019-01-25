Herbert Harry Roehl
MISSOULA — Herbert Harry Roehl, 93, of Missoula, died peacefully at home on Jan. 22. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
George Turner
HAMILTON — George Turner, 69, died early in the morning, Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
George A. Michel
MISSOULA — George A. Michel, 80, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday morning, Jan. 24. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies are privileged to serve the family.
Gary W. Florin
MISSOULA — Gary W. Florin, 70, of Missoula, died on Jan. 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.