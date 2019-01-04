Edward V. Dakolios
MISSOULA — Edward V. Dakolios, 85, of Billings, died at Grizzly Peak in Missoula on Jan. 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Terry D. Beck
HAMILTON — Terry D. Beck, 66, died in the evening, Tuesday, Jan. 1 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
David L. "Dave" Smerkol
STEVENSVILLE — David L. "Dave" Smerkol, 83, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, Jan. 2 at The Living Center in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Al W. DeVeber
MISSOULA — Al W. DeVeber, 91, formerly of Darby, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 26 at the BeeHive Homes in Missoula. The private burial has taken place at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Darby. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Velda J. Rediger
MISSOULA — Velda J. Rediger, 88, of Missoula, died at the BeeHive Homes on Monday evening, Dec. 31. Services will be later in South Dakota. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Rodney David Shinn
MISSOULA — Rodney David Shinn, 77, died in Yuma, Arizona, on Dec. 31.