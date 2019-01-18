Suzette M. Summers
MISSOULA — Suzette M. Summers, 69, formerly of Anaconda, died in the evening, Tuesday, Jan. 15 at the Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Thomas Nimlos
MISSOULA — Thomas Nimlos, 89, of Missoula, died on Jan. 16. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Joanne Margaret Rolewicz Martin
HAMILTON — Joanne Margaret Rolewicz Martin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at the age of 73. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
Luzie E. Seitz
MISSOULA — Luzie E. Seitz, 86, of Missoula, died on Jan. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.