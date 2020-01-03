Inez D. McCall
CONNER — Inez D. McCall, 78, of Conner died on Monday, Dec. 30 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Laurence R. "Butch" Mikesell
RONAN — Laurence R. "Butch" Mikesell, 79, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the St. Patrick Hospital with family at his bedside. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Violet Proebstal
MISSOULA — Violet Proebstal, 91, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Jan. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Robert “Thom” Ray
You have free articles remaining.
MISSOULA — Robert “Thom” Ray, 73, of Missoula died Thursday, Dec. 26 at his residence. Cremation Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
Tim G. Lanktree
MISSOULA — Tim G. Lanktree, 69, of Missoula, died at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Wilbur "Henry" Martin Cox
MISSOULA — Wilbur "Henry" Martin Cox, age 72, of Missoula died at his home on Wed. Dec 31. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Clifton C. "Buck" Buckels
MISSOULA — Clifton C. "Buck" Buckels, 58, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.