Inez D. McCall

CONNER — Inez D. McCall, 78, of Conner died on Monday, Dec. 30 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Laurence R. "Butch" Mikesell

RONAN — Laurence R. "Butch" Mikesell, 79, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the St. Patrick Hospital with family at his bedside. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Violet Proebstal

MISSOULA — Violet Proebstal, 91, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Jan. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Robert “Thom” Ray

MISSOULA — Robert “Thom” Ray, 73, of Missoula died Thursday, Dec. 26 at his residence. Cremation Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Tim G. Lanktree

MISSOULA — Tim G. Lanktree, 69, of Missoula, died at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Wilbur "Henry" Martin Cox

MISSOULA — Wilbur "Henry" Martin Cox, age 72, of Missoula died at his home on Wed. Dec 31. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. 

Clifton C. "Buck" Buckels

MISSOULA — Clifton C. "Buck" Buckels, 58, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

