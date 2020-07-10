Death Notices for Friday, July 10, 2020

Death Notices for Friday, July 10, 2020

Steven D. Swartz

LAKEWOOD, Washington — Steven D. Swartz, born in Missoula, died July 1 in Lakewood, Washington. Celebration of life will be held in the future.

