MISSOULA — Nancy J. Pietro Reed, 86, of Missoula died Weds. July 15 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

POLSON — David W. Dale, age 83, passed away Thursday, July 16 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. There are no services planned. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.