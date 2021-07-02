Death Notices for Friday, July 2, 2021

MISSOULA – John S. Mickelson, 58, of Missoula died Tuesday June 29, 2021 at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

POLSON - Michael Bigcrane, 60, died at his home on Monday. In accordance with his wishes no services are planned.

CONNER - Iona Mae Roberts, 95, died peacefully in the morning, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com