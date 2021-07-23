Death Notices for Friday, July 23, 2021

Susie P. Bailey

MISSOULA - Susie P. Bailey, 67, of Missoula died Monday July 19, 2021, at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. gardencityfh.com

James A. Schonrock

LOLO - James A. Schonrock, 94, of Lolo, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Margaret “Marge” Fay

RONAN - Margaret “Marge” Fay, age 77, died July 21, 2021 at her residence in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.