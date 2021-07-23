 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Friday, July 23, 2021
0 Comments

Death Notices for Friday, July 23, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Susie P. Bailey

MISSOULA - Susie P. Bailey, 67, of Missoula died Monday July 19, 2021, at her home in Missoula.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. gardencityfh.com 

James A. Schonrock

LOLO - James A. Schonrock, 94, of Lolo, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Margaret “Marge” Fay

RONAN - Margaret “Marge” Fay, age 77, died July 21, 2021 at her residence in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News