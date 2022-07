Death Notices for Friday, July 29, 2022

Donna Jean Pleasant

RONAN – Donna Jean Pleasant, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. There are no services planned at this time for Donna. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Donald C. Guest

Donald C. Guest, 80, of Missoula passed away Wednesday July 27, 2022 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Robert H. “BOB” Egan

Robert H. “BOB” Egan, 85, of Missoula passed away Monday July 25, 2022 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencvityfh.com.