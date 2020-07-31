Death Notices for Friday, July 31, 2020

Shirley Winchel
MISSOULA — Shirley Winchel, 85, of Missoula died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Vernon L. Beaver
HAMILTON — Vernon L. Beaver, 83, of Hamilton died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Alvin Richard “Dick” Wilkinson
SUPERIOR — Alvin Richard “Dick” Wilkinson, 78, of Superior died at Missoula’s Community Medical Center on July 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Carolyn H. Chase
CLINTON — Carolyn H. Chase, 73, of Clinton, died at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
