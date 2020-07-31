Death Notices for Friday, July 31, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Winchel

MISSOULA — Shirley Winchel, 85, of Missoula died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Vernon L. Beaver

HAMILTON — Vernon L. Beaver, 83, of Hamilton died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Alvin Richard “Dick” Wilkinson

SUPERIOR — Alvin Richard “Dick” Wilkinson, 78, of Superior died at Missoula’s Community Medical Center on July 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Carolyn H. Chase

CLINTON — Carolyn H. Chase, 73, of Clinton, died at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.