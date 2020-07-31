You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Friday, July 31, 2020

Death Notices for Friday, July 31, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Winchel

MISSOULA — Shirley Winchel, 85, of Missoula died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Vernon L. Beaver

HAMILTON — Vernon L. Beaver, 83, of Hamilton died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Alvin Richard “Dick” Wilkinson

SUPERIOR — Alvin Richard “Dick” Wilkinson, 78, of Superior died at Missoula’s Community Medical Center on July 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Carolyn H. Chase

CLINTON — Carolyn H. Chase, 73, of Clinton, died at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News