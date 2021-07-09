Death Notices for Friday, July 9, 2021

Elaine Wallace
MISSOULA - Elaine Wallace, age 86, of Missoula, died on July 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Joseph Casimir “Joe” Abramavage
MISSOULA – Joseph Casimir “Joe” Abramavage, 92, of Alberton died Sunday July 4, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
Richard Lester Creedy
MISSOULA – Richard Lester Creedy, 70, of Missoula died Monday July 5, 2021 at his residence. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
John F. Holt
STEVENSVILLE - John F. Holt, 69, died early in the morning, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
George David Gow
MISSOULA - George David Gow, 64, of Anaconda, formerly of the Missoula area, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Community Hospital of Anaconda. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with George’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.