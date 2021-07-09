Death Notices for Friday, July 9, 2021

Elaine Wallace

MISSOULA - Elaine Wallace, age 86, of Missoula, died on July 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Joseph Casimir “Joe” Abramavage

MISSOULA – Joseph Casimir “Joe” Abramavage, 92, of Alberton died Sunday July 4, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Richard Lester Creedy

MISSOULA – Richard Lester Creedy, 70, of Missoula died Monday July 5, 2021 at his residence. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

John F. Holt

STEVENSVILLE - John F. Holt, 69, died early in the morning, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.