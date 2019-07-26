Margy J. Hansen
MISSOULA — Margy J. Hansen, 94, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Auberge at Missoula Valley in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Della M. Katon
HAMILTON — Della M. Katon, 78, died early in the morning, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Johnnie James
MISSOULA — Johnnie James, 77, of Missoula died June 23, 2019 at his home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Carol Isbell
MISSOULA — Carol Isbell, 86, of Missoula died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on July 19, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Thomas L. Tabor
MISSOULA — Thomas L. Tabor, 93, of Missoula, died July 24, 2019 at Village Health Care. Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.