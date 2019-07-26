{{featured_button_text}}

Margy J. Hansen

MISSOULA — Margy J. Hansen, 94, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Auberge at Missoula Valley in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Della M. Katon

HAMILTON — Della M. Katon, 78, died early in the morning, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Johnnie James

MISSOULA — Johnnie James, 77, of Missoula died June 23, 2019 at his home.  Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Carol Isbell

MISSOULA — Carol Isbell, 86, of Missoula died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on July 19, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Thomas L. Tabor

MISSOULA — Thomas L. Tabor, 93, of Missoula, died July 24, 2019 at Village Health Care. Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.