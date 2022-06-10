Death Notices for Friday, June 10, 2022

Gene P. Conlin

HAMILTON — Gene P. Conlin, 74, formerly of Sanders County, passed away in the night, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Discovery Care Centre. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Leonard Gene Hocking (Jim)

Leonard Gene Hocking (Jim), 88, of Missoula, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 at his home in Lolo. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory of Missoula, gardencityfh.com.

Roderic A. "Rod" Lucas

CORVALLIS — Roderic A. "Rod" Lucas, 88, of Corvallis passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Douglas E. Perkins

Douglas E. Perkins, 61, of Huson, passed away at his home Sunday, June 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, gardencityfh.com.