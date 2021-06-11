Death Notices for Friday, June 11, 2021

Michael Dennis Shelton
MISSOULA – Michael Dennis Shelton, 78, died at his home on June 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Society of the Rockies.
Dr. James B. Willis, Jr.
POLSON – Dr. James B. Willis, Jr., age 77, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services for Dr. Willis are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Michael Warren McGowan
MISSOULA – Michael Warren McGowan, 53, of Missoula died Monday May 17, 2021, at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
Kathryn Duffield
MISSOULA - Kathryn Duffield, 73, of Missoula died on June 9, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Dale H. Smith
CORVALLIS - Dale H. Smith, 93, passed away in the night, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Richard A. Barta
HAMILTON - Richard A. Barta, 73 of Hamilton died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Donald D. "Don"Cook
STEVENSVILLE - Donald D. "Don"Cook, 74, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the afternoon at the Town Pump South in Lolo. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Timothy D. “Tim” Steele
MISSOULA - Timothy D. “Tim” Steele, 69, of Missoula, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.