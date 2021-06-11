Death Notices for Friday, June 11, 2021

Michael Dennis Shelton

MISSOULA – Michael Dennis Shelton, 78, died at his home on June 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Society of the Rockies.

Dr. James B. Willis, Jr.

POLSON – Dr. James B. Willis, Jr., age 77, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services for Dr. Willis are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Michael Warren McGowan

MISSOULA – Michael Warren McGowan, 53, of Missoula died Monday May 17, 2021, at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Kathryn Duffield

MISSOULA - Kathryn Duffield, 73, of Missoula died on June 9, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dale H. Smith