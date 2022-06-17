Death Notices for Friday, June 17, 2022

Lorene Pollock

RONAN — Lorene Pollock, age 85, passed away June 9, 2022 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Marilyn L. Bertschi

Marilyn L. Bertschi, 61, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Thomas A. “Tom” Devlin

Thomas A. “Tom” Devlin, 88, of Stevensville, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.