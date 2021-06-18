Death Notices for Friday, June 18, 2021

William Hanson

FLORENCE - William Hanson, 67, died at his home in Florence on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jim "Flash" Fleischmann

MISSOULA - Jim "Flash" Fleischmann, 68, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Orval W. Gastineau Jr.

MISSOULA - Orval W. Gastineau Jr., 78, of Missoula died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.