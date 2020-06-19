Death Notices for Friday, June 19, 2020

Mercy Parinio Sampang Keith
MISSOULA — Mercy Parinio Sampang Keith, 46, of Missoula, died on June 16 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Vicky C. Ingersoll
HAMILTON — Vicky C. Ingersoll, 71, of Hamilton died Thursday, June 18 at her home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Keith W. Wilson
MISSOULA — Keith W. Wilson, 80, died at his home on June 18. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.