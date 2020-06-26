Death Notices for Friday, June 26, 2020

Frederick Malcolm Armson Beavon
DAYTON — Frederick Malcolm Armson Beavon, age 96, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Robert W. Duncan
SUPERIOR — Robert W. Duncan, 62, of Anchorage, Alaska, died in Superior on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Services will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Myrna Taylor
POLSON — Myrna Taylor, age 65, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Polson Health and Rehab. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
