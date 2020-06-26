Death Notices for Friday, June 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frederick Malcolm Armson Beavon

DAYTON — Frederick Malcolm Armson Beavon, age 96, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Robert W. Duncan

SUPERIOR — Robert W. Duncan, 62, of Anchorage, Alaska, died in Superior on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Services will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Myrna Taylor

POLSON — Myrna Taylor, age 65, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Polson Health and Rehab. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.