Death Notices for Friday, June 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Anne Carlson

MISSOULA — Sarah Anne Carlson, 79, of Missoula, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on May 25. A simple cremation is being provided by Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Nancy Carolyn Wolfson

MISSOULA — Nancy Carolyn Wolfson, 65, of Missoula, passed away at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

David Keegan

CORVALLIS — David S. Keegan, 64, of Corvallis passed away Tuesday, June 2 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Cameron Peacock

MISSOULA — Cameron Peacock, 60, of Missoula passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 2. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Full obituary to follow.

Glenn A. Liebig