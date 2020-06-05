Death Notices for Friday, June 5, 2020

Sarah Anne Carlson
MISSOULA — Sarah Anne Carlson, 79, of Missoula, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on May 25. A simple cremation is being provided by Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Nancy Carolyn Wolfson
MISSOULA — Nancy Carolyn Wolfson, 65, of Missoula, passed away at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
David Keegan
CORVALLIS — David S. Keegan, 64, of Corvallis passed away Tuesday, June 2 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Cameron Peacock
MISSOULA — Cameron Peacock, 60, of Missoula passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 2. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Full obituary to follow.
Glenn A. Liebig
MISSOULA — Glenn A. “Quinn” Liebig, 68, of Alberton, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Wednesday evening, June 3. A simple Cremation is being provided by Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Darlene Hilmo
CLINTON — Darlene Hilmo, 76, of Clinton passed away at home on June 3. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
