Caroline K. ( Murphy) Fluery
GREAT FALLS — Caroline K. ( Murphy) Fluery, 85, died in the evening, Wednesday, June 12 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula surrounded by her family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gary Lee Foss
SALMON, Idaho — Gary Lee Foss, 75, died in the morning, Wednesday, June 12 at his home in Salmon, Idaho, with his family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Terrence Boyd “Terry” Williams
POLSON — Terrence Boyd “Terry” Williams, age 75, died on Wednesday, June 12 at Polson Health and Rehab. Memorial services for Terry are pending. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.