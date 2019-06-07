Maryln Laurice Fritz
MISSOULA — Maryln Laurice Fritz, 78, of Missoula died peacefully at home on June 4, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Rita L. Wisniewski
SEMINOLE, Florida — Rita L. Wisniewski, 87, of Seminole, Florida, died at her daughter’s home in Florence on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Donald F. (Don) Walters
MISSOULA — Donald F. (Don) Walters, 86, of Missoula, died at home on Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Donald E. “Don” Habbe
MISSOULA — Donald E. “Don” Habbe, 88, of Missoula, died at home on Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com