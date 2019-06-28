Ronald Lopez Rosales
STEVENSVILLE — Ronald Lopez Rosales, 55, of Stevensville, died Wednesday, June 26 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Vicky Lynn Deranleau-Osbourne
POLSON — Vicky Lynn Deranleau-Osbourne died on June 27 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Services are pending. The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory of Polson are handling the arrangements for the family.
Michael E. Fortenberry
STEVENSVILLE — Michael E. Fortenberry, 56, of Stevensville, died Thursday, June 20 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Myrna L. Rauer
STEVENSVILLE — Myrna L. Rauer, 82, died Monday, June 24 at Community Medical Center. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Raymond E. Mann
HAMILTON — Raymond E. Mann, 86, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, June 26 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Homer B. "Smiley" Williamson
MISSOULA — Homer B. "Smiley" Williamson, 91, of Missoula, died Wednesday, June 26 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Olthenia Irene Bullock
POLSON — Olthenia Irene Bullock, formerly of Superior, age 89, died on Wednesday, June 26 at her residence in Polson. Memorial services for Irene are pending. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.