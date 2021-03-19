 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Friday, March 19, 2021

Death Notices for Friday, March 19, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Gearlene McCutcheon

HAMILTON - Gearlene McCutcheon, 77, of Hamilton died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Janet I. Park

STEVENSVILLE - Janet I. Park, 90, of Stevensville, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. In lieu of flowers or anything, the family requests donations may be made in Janet's name to the Bitterroot Humane Society. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Ethel Ernestine Petty

MISSOULA – Ethel Ernestine Petty, 96, of Missoula died Wednesday March 17, 2021, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News