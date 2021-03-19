Death Notices for Friday, March 19, 2021

Gearlene McCutcheon
HAMILTON - Gearlene McCutcheon, 77, of Hamilton died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Janet I. Park
STEVENSVILLE - Janet I. Park, 90, of Stevensville, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. In lieu of flowers or anything, the family requests donations may be made in Janet's name to the Bitterroot Humane Society. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Ethel Ernestine Petty
MISSOULA – Ethel Ernestine Petty, 96, of Missoula died Wednesday March 17, 2021, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.