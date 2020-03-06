Death Notices for Friday, March 6, 2020

Death Notices for Friday, March 6, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Delmar Lamb

MISSOULA — Delmar Lamb, 86, of Missoula, died at his home early Thursday morning, March 5. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Kenneth Allen Cadieux

MISSOULA — Kenneth Allen Cadieux, 73, died on Wednesday, March 4 at home. Arrangements are being cared for by Garden City Funeral Home.

Ben W. Pankratz

MISSOULA — Ben W. Pankratz, 88, of Missoula, died at Edgewood Vista on Monday, March 2. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News