Death Notices for Friday, March 6, 2020

Delmar Lamb
MISSOULA — Delmar Lamb, 86, of Missoula, died at his home early Thursday morning, March 5. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Kenneth Allen Cadieux
MISSOULA — Kenneth Allen Cadieux, 73, died on Wednesday, March 4 at home. Arrangements are being cared for by Garden City Funeral Home.
Ben W. Pankratz
MISSOULA — Ben W. Pankratz, 88, of Missoula, died at Edgewood Vista on Monday, March 2. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.