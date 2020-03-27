Death Notices for Friday, March 27, 2020

Beth H. Heath

ST. REGIS — Beth H. Heath, 55, of St. Regis died Wednesday, March 25 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Gail G. Christiansen

MISSOULA — Gail G. Christiansen, 85, died early in the morning, Thursday, March 26, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Kimberly M. "Kim" Allen