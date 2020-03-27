Death Notices for Friday, March 27, 2020

Death Notices for Friday, March 27, 2020

Beth H. Heath

ST. REGIS — Beth H. Heath, 55, of St. Regis died Wednesday, March 25 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Gail G. Christiansen

MISSOULA — Gail G. Christiansen, 85, died early in the morning, Thursday, March 26, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Kimberly M. "Kim" Allen

EAST MISSOULA — Kimberly M. "Kim" Allen, 50, formerly of Great Falls, died in the night, Wednesday, March 25 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Adam Wade Kurtz

MISSOULA — Adam Wade Kurtz, 47, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 25. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Theodore Garrard

VICTOR —  Theodore Garrard, 91, of Victor died Wednesday, March 25 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

