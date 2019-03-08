Wesley Thomas Vert Sr.
POLSON — Wesley Thomas Vert Sr. died on March 6 at The Pines of Polson. Funeral Services are being planned and a full obit will follow. The Lake Funeral Home of Polson is handling the arrangements.
Sheryn R. Kittel
HAMILTON — Sheryn R. Kittel, 76, died in the evening, Wednesday, March 6 at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Tyler Miller
MISSOULA — Tyler Miller, 40, died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 4. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Rosemarie Cote Knuchel
MISSOULA — Rosemarie Cote Knuchel, 89, died Wednesday, March 6 at her home in Missoula. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.