Try 3 months for $3

Wesley Thomas Vert Sr.

POLSON — Wesley Thomas Vert Sr. died on March 6 at The Pines of Polson.  Funeral Services are being planned and a full obit will follow. The Lake Funeral Home of Polson is handling the arrangements.

Sheryn R. Kittel

HAMILTON — Sheryn R. Kittel, 76, died in the evening, Wednesday, March 6 at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Tyler Miller

MISSOULA — Tyler Miller, 40, died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 4. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Rosemarie Cote Knuchel

MISSOULA — Rosemarie Cote Knuchel, 89, died Wednesday, March 6 at her home in Missoula. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.